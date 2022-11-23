Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Children’s Hospital forced to divert some patients due to large amount of respiratory infection cases

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children’s Hospital is inundated with patients right now and, if your child gets sick, you could find it harder to get them in for treatment.

The healthcare giant is dealing with a massive surge in respiratory infections. RSV, Influenza and even COVID-19 cases have lengthened wait times, both in the ER and ICU.

“What we have been experiencing for these last few weeks is beyond troubling,” said Dr. David Kimberlin, Pediatric Infectious Diseases chair. “Various parts of the hospital have had to go on diversion. I have been here for thirty years and I don’t ever remember that happening before.”

The patients coming in not only need hospitalization, but often times they need intensive care and there are only so many beds available.

“In many ways this is our peak,” Kimberlin said. “Now granted it is not just COVID, it is also RSV and influenza which is why it is our peak.”

Doctors are beginning to see light at the end of the tunnel, but Dr. Kimberlin says we are far from out of the woods.

“In talking with colleagues across the hospital, in the various units of the hospital, maybe things are beginning to lighten up a little bit,” he said. “It is probably not worse than it was two weeks ago, but it is hard to imagine it could be worse than it was two weeks ago.”

He is encouraging everyone to get the vaccines available for both flu and COVID-19.

At this time no vaccine exists for RSV.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in deadly Montgomery shooting
Two separate crashes blocked lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter Wednesday morning.
I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say

Latest News

Turkey Day Classic parade preview
Turkey Day Classic parade preview
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
Two separate crashes blocked lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter Wednesday morning.
I-85 SB in Shorter reopens after crashes
Addressing Alabama's interstate issues
Addressing Alabama's interstate issues
State troopers advise on holiday travel safety
State troopers advise on holiday travel safety