Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-548-2151 or 911.

