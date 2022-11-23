Advertise
Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Lowndesboro

Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Judy Guess Rudolph.
Authorities are searching for 57-year-old Judy Guess Rudolph.(Source: Lowndes County Sheriff's Office)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Judy Guess Rudolph, 57, was reportedly last seen around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near County Road 29 in Lowndesboro. Authorities say she is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Rudolph is described as 4′8″ tall with hazel eyes, gray hair and weighing about 136 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 334-548-2151 or 911.

