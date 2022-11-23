First Alert: Wet weather returns for everyone

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The warmer weather has returned this week to Central Alabama, and there are no signs of a big shot of cold for at least the next week. That means no frosts or freezes in the forecast! Daytime high temperatures will continue rising into the 60s and even the 70s.

Rain is likely Thanksgiving evening through midday Black Friday, and again Saturday into Saturday night. (WSFA 12 News)

Unfortunately there will be rain accompanying the warmer temperatures to end the week and start the weekend. More on that in just a second. Let’s start with the weather for the next two days...

Today will bring plenty of sunshine and a light wind less than 10 mph. Highs will be in the lower 70s after starting in the middle 40s to lower 50s this morning. A picture perfect day to get some outdoor work or errands taken care of before the big Thanksgiving holiday tomorrow.

The weather will be dry and mild for all Turkey Day Classic festivities. (WSFA 12 News)

Speaking of Thanksgiving...lower 70s are again in the forecast for a large chunk of Central Alabama. The difference between will be more cloud cover tomorrow. Skies will likely be mainly cloudy throughout the day. Fortunately rain should hold off until at least 6 p.m. for most of us.

As the evening progresses the chance of wet weather will rapidly increase for Central Alabama as a large area of rain moves in from Mississippi. Rain is likely Thanksgiving night and on Black Friday. Those rain chances are on the higher end of the spectrum and may go up more as more model data become available. It does look like the rain chances on Black Friday are highest during the morning hours.

Rain is likely through at least the first half of Friday. (WSFA 12 News)

Another push of wet weather is expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This is another period where high-end rain chances exist in the forecast. Like the forecast for Thanksgiving night and Black Friday, the rain chance for Saturday and Saturday night will probably need to be increased in subsequent forecasts.

Let us say this: It will not rain the entire time between Thanksgiving evening and Saturday night. There will be breaks, and there may even be some peeks of sunshine in the mix. What will happen is plenty of rain for the area. A solid 1-3″ of rain will fall, with the potential for an isolated higher amount or two. Despite this, flooding is not anticipated due to a dry ground and the rain falling over a 48-hour period.

Total rain between Thanksgiving evening and Saturday night will be in the 1-3" range for most everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

There could also be some thunderstorms thrown in, but the risk of anything strong to severe is very, very low as we see it now. The ingredients simply won’t all be there for that kind of activity this go-around.

The good news is that temperatures won’t be too chilly while it’s raining. Highs should stay in the middle to upper 60s for Black Friday and Saturday. A minor step back in the temperature department will occur Sunday behind the rain, but it comes with abundant sunshine. High temps on Sunday will reach the middle 60s under entirely sunny skies.

Sunshine continues as next week gets underway. Daily highs will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s through the middle of next week, and overnight lows will hold tight in the 40s and 50s. Another chance of rain looms just beyond our current 7-day forecast.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.