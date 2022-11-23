Holiday parades galore! The Rundown has what’s in store

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are a time to enjoy family, friends and what better way than to attend an event together. Christmas parades are guaranteed to get you all in the holiday spirit. Below is a list of parades happening in the river region and beyond.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.