Holiday parades galore! The Rundown has what’s in store
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The holidays are a time to enjoy family, friends and what better way than to attend an event together. Christmas parades are guaranteed to get you all in the holiday spirit. Below is a list of parades happening in the river region and beyond.
- Tuesday, Nov. 29 - Enterprise Christmas Parade: The Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the City of Enterprise invite the public to experience “A Sweet Christmas” at the annual Christmas parade starting at 6:30 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 1 - Andalusia Christmas Parade: The Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce presents its Christmas Parade starting at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 2 - Prattville Christmas Parade: The city of Prattville Christmas parade will start at Autauga County Courthouse at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 2 - Opp Christmas Parade: The annual Opp Christmas parade will start on Main Street at 6:30 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 2 - Opelika Christmas Parade: Snopelika Parade and Tree Lighting will take place at 5 p.m. at the Courthouse Square/Railroad Avenue.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 – Millbrook Christmas Parade: The city of Millbrook will host “A Whoville Christmas” Festival and Parade starting at 9 a.m. at Village Green Park. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 3 - Selma Christmas Parade: The city of Selma presents its annual Christmas parade with the theme “A Musical Christmas in the City of Lights.” The parade will begin at 11 a.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 4 - Auburn Christmas Parade: The city of Auburn presents its Christmas parade starting at 2 p.m. in downtown.
- Monday, Dec. 5 – Troy Christmas Parade: The city of Troy Christmas parade theme this year will be “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” Following the parade, there will be a tree lighting ceremony and pictures with Santa on the Square. The fun stats at 7 p.m.
- Friday, Dec. 9 – Montgomery Christmas Parade: The city of Montgomery will host its Capital City Christmas parade beginning at 6:15 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 10 - Wetumpka Christmas Parade: The city of Wetumpka will host Christmas on the Coosa which will end with a night Christmas parade in downtown Wetumpka, starting at 6 p.m.
Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.