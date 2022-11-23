Advertise
Lanes of I-85 SB in Shorter blocked until further notice after crashes

Two separate crashes have blocked lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter Wednesday...
Two separate crashes have blocked lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter Wednesday morning.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two separate crashes have blocked lanes of Interstate 85 southbound near Shorter Wednesday morning.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the first crash happened at 2:18 a.m., just past exit 22 in Shorter and involved a single commercial vehicle. Shortly after the first crash, a separate two-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle occurred.

As a result of the crashes, ALEA says both southbound lanes of I-85 in this area will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Traffic is being rerouted through the Town of Shorter, exit 22, onto Highway 80.

Law enforcement is on the scene, working to clear the roadway. Additional details about the crash are expected to be released Wednesday morning.

