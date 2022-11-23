PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!

Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits.

NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot.

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Thanksgiving UAB RNICU babies (UAB)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.