Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff’s slaying

By Brady Talbert
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents held candles outside the Lowndes County Courthouse Tuesday to remember the third anniversary of when their former sheriff, John “Big John” Williams, was shot and killed.

“It’s amazing to see his impact and how big he stretches. It’s not here in Lowndes County or Montgomery County, but the state of Alabama and all over,” said Cpl. Prince Williams with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office

The candlelight vigil was held on the Hayneville town square, just feet away from the gas station where Williams was fatally shot in 2019.

It was a day that left a hole in this community. People said Williams loved the residents, adding that his service was not in vain. The current sheriff, Christopher West, pledged to never forget him.

“It’s not often that you can find people that’s willing to put their life on the line for their community, for their county, for their state, for their country,” said West.

The late sheriff’s loss is still being felt across the area. While he is gone, he has inspired a new generation of law enforcement officials.

“Without him, I wouldn’t be here today doing what I do, so it really, really kind of touched me to the core,” Williams said.

The man accused of killing the sheriff is William Chase Johnson. He is expected to go to trial in October 2023.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police and fire crews search for a missing toddler in the 1800 block of Astrid Place...
Missing Montgomery toddler found Monday night dies
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Dothan double murder suspect in custody
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
1 killed, 1 injured in separate Monday Montgomery shootings, police say
Alex Harvey is charged with second-degree arson in connection to a fire outside Deja Vu...
Homeless man admits setting fire outside Montgomery pool hall, investigators say
Montgomery police say a man was shot and killed in the 5700 block of Villas Lane on Nov. 21,...
Juvenile in custody, victim identified in deadly Montgomery shooting

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock image.
Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff's slaying
Vigil held for anniversary of Lowndes County sheriff's slaying
Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips
Alabama fire marshal offers turkey frying safety tips
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.