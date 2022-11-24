Advertise
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting

A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday.
A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffery Ard, 60, of Dozier, is charged with murder in the death of Scott Daniel White, 53, also of Dozier.

Deputies were called to South Main Street at 6:42 Wednesday after it was reported that someone had been shot. At the scene, deputies found White suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.

Ard was located nearby the shooting scene and was detained, the sheriff’s office added. Based on the preliminary investigation, Ard was charged with White’s murder.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information related to this case to call 334-335-4850 or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

