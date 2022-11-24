American Red Cross, hospitals asking for blood donations during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s not too late to give blood if you are interested, and the Grandview Medical Center and the American Red Cross hosted a community blood drive Wednesday until 6 p.m.

Donations are important all the time, but the Red Cross specifically ramps up their efforts to encourage people to give blood around this time of the year - it’s what they call a critical timeframe.

Back in January, the Red Cross faced the worst blood shortage they have had in over a decade due to supply and demand and blood collection challenges.

It came to a point where doctors had to make difficult decisions as to who got blood and who had to wait.

Luckily, they are no longer in that place, however, the lack of blood donors around the holidays makes it especially important because people are traveling and accidents happen, so a stable blood supply is needed.

“Thanksgiving week, the week before, after and during Christmas, and then any holiday weekends, so Memorial Day, Labor Day, Fourth of July,” said Jo Jo Burnett with the Red Cross. “Those are what we call our critical weeks or critical days and that’s just because people are out of their routine and are not donating as regularly.”

If you’re not sure if you are eligible to donate, call 1-800-RED-CROSS and ask for the donor health expert. They will tell you everything you need know.

