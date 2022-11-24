Advertise
Erron Brown sentenced to three years in prison for 2018 Galleria shooting

Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The man who shot two people at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has pled guilty and will spend three years in prison.

Erron Brown pled guilty to two counts for First Degree Assault in the 2018 shooting that killed one person and injuring two others. Brown was sentenced to three years in prison and five years of supervised probation.

E.J. Bradford was shot and killed in the shooting by Hoover Police who were responding to the shooting.

Bradford’s family has filed a wrongful death suit in the case.

