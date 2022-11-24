First Alert: Wet weather returns for everyone tonight

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Mild weather has returned just in time for Thanksgiving! The big bulk of your holiday will remain dry, but all eyes will be on radar after sunset Thursday because our next chance for rain is quickly approaching the area... Thanksgiving day won’t be a washout, but there will be a good bit of cloud cover. Low and even mid 70s are expected, so you won’t need to bundle up at all.

The difference between Wednesday and Thursday will be a few extra clouds; beside that, the days are very similar to one another. That doesn’t mean we are without sunshine today, but at times an overcast sky is expected.

The weather will be dry and mild for all Turkey Day Classic festivities. (WSFA 12 News)

These milder temperatures will be accompanied by rain, and there looks to be a good bit of wet weather through the first half of the weekend. Shower start to creep over the Mississippi/Alabama state line after dark Thanksgiving evening, and continue to bring us a decent coverage of on/off rain through Saturday night.

Rain is likely Thanksgiving night and on Black Friday. It does look like the rain chances on Black Friday are highest during the morning hours, so if you plan to go out early to start your Christmas shopping, make sure you have an umbrella and the First Alert weather app!

Another push of wet weather is expected Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. This is another period where high-end rain chances exist in the forecast.

It will not rain the entire time between Thanksgiving evening and Saturday night... there will be breaks, and there may even be some peeks of sunshine in the mix. What will happen is plenty of rain for the area; a solid 1-3″ of rain will fall, with the potential for an isolated higher amount or two.

Despite this, flooding is not anticipated due to a dry ground and the rain falling over a 48-hour period.

Total rain between Thanksgiving evening and Saturday night will be in the 1-3" range for most everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

There could also be some thunderstorms thrown in, but the risk of anything strong to severe is very, very low as we see it now. If that changes, we will be the first to give you a heads up!

The good news is that temperatures won’t be too chilly while it’s raining: highs should stay in the middle to upper 60s for Black Friday and Saturday. A minor step back in the temperature department will occur Sunday behind the rain, but it comes with abundant sunshine. High temps on Sunday will reach the middle 60s under entirely sunny skies.

Rain returns late Thursday night, and then again late Saturday... (WSFA 12 News)

Sunshine continues as next week gets underway. Daily highs will be in the middle 60s to lower 70s through the middle of next week, and overnight lows will hold tight in the 40s and 50s. Another chance of rain looms just beyond our current 7-day forecast.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.