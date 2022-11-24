Grocery stores, pizzerias stay busy ahead of Thanksgiving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The final few grocery stores open Wednesday night were busy as people got last-minute items for their Thanksgiving meals.

Each register checked out customers at Renfroe’s on Atlanta Highway, making sure that everyone got their last-minute or full list of ingredients before the big feast.

“Today has been so fun, energetic, it’s fast, friendly, fresh customer service, and the community we’ve seen, people that we’ve never really seen before in the community, so that’s made it really great and fun for us to meet new customers,” said Renfroe’s manager Pamela Thompson.

Renfroe’s employees stocked and restocked items to make sure that everyone got what they needed for Thanksgiving until they closed Wednesday night.

“Went a little slow on some stuff but it was nothing we couldn’t handle. We made sure that the customers was well satisfied,” said Thompson.

With so much to do for Thursday, people who wanted to take it easy Wednesday night actually helped make it another busy night for another industry. Over at Marco’s Pizza in Prattville, all hands were on deck. General managers even stepped in to prepare pies in time for the dinner rush.

“Because they don’t want to eat anything. They’re going to have Thanksgiving for the next couple of days, so they just want something quick,” said general manager Kathy Jones.

Jones says besides Halloween, Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year.

