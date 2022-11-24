Hoover making moves for competitive first responder pay

HOOVER Ala. (WBRC) - Some first responders in Hoover could soon make more money, after the city council voted to give the mayor the power to adjust salaries.

The city started to notice neighboring cities and counties push their starting salaries for first responders above Hoover’s, so they wanted to do something about it to be able to retain talent.

The city council recently voted on a resolution that gives Mayor Frank Brocato flexibility to take the current employees and raise their salaries up to the level that new hires are coming in. In other words, new employees won’t be making more compared to someone whose been on the job for a few months or a year.

City council president John Lyda said this move is all about being competitive with neighboring municipalities

“We’re very fortunate we’re able to retain talent and we just feel like this is another step to make us even more competitive and retain the talent that we have on staff.,” Lyda said.

No word yet on how much salaries will increase.

Lyda tells us there’s only two to three openings in police and fire right now compared to as many as 50 in neighboring communities. He says Hoover wants to be the employer of choice and salary is a big part of that.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.