Mathews man dead after single vehicle crash

A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Mathews man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Pike County Wednesday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Clinton Davis Lindsey, 42, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Davis, who was not using a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead, ALEA added.

The crash happened on U.S. 231, about six miles north of Troy in Pike County.

