1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a...
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a Tuesday night shooting.

The victim, identified as Carlos Medrano, 61, of Montgomery, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road.

No motive or suspect/s was immediately identified. Few other details were available, but Montgomery police said the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

