AAA Alabama travel agents helping find travel deals around Black Friday sales

By Lauren Harksen
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There are two types of people on Thanksgiving night, those settling in for a long weekend of more food and football and those getting ready for a long weekend of shopping the sales.

More and more, people are gifting experiences rather than objects so instead of fighting in the aisles to get discounts over the new few days, they’re looking to travel agents to do the hard work.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama says it’s a busy time for their agents. After being cooped up during the pandemic, there’s heightened demand for travel and now is the time to find a good deal when planning your future vacation.

“Everybody tries to get in on these Black Friday, Cyber Monday shopping kind of things and these travel vendors that we use and work with all the time are no exception,” said Ingram.

If you’re looking to save money, buying that experience or planning that getaway now could be the way to go.

“Airfare has dropped quite a bit in the last few weeks and so now is a great time to book a trip for springtime, for summer travel,” he added. “My wife and I booked one yesterday for March for the Caribbean.”

Ingram says luckily, you’ll have some time. Most of the travel deals last longer than just one day like on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

“We have sales that come across every week,” explained Ingram. “They change from week to week to week. Sometimes it’s cruises, sometimes it’s guided tour packages, sometimes it’s resort packages.”

Of course, the earlier you can book your travels, the better. Ingram says planning ahead is key to getting the best deal and best price. He adds that the AAA Alabama travel agents know where the extra deals and sales and bargains are right now though.

It’s surprising to many that many travel agents, including those at AAA, charge nothing for their expertise. All you pay is for your trip. Visit https://www.ace.aaa.com/travel.html for more information.

