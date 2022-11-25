Advertise
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic

Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions...
Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions of University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.(Monae Stevens (WSFA 12 News))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Instead of sitting at a dinner table enjoying a traditional Thanksgiving meal, many people filled the stands at ASU Stadium for the 88th Turkey Day Classic.

“My favorite thing about being out here is being able to see old classmates,” said Bobby J. Pierson, a longtime ASU alumnus and former football player.

Pierson mentioned this was his 42nd year at the classic as an alumnus, adding he remembers playing against Tuskegee University.

Like Pierson, many other fans were thankful to be back on campus to see the Hornets go against University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“It’s a family affair,” said Alabama State University alumnus Wendell Saxon. “Never got to eat Thanksgiving dinner at home.”

Saxon added he has been attending the Turkey Day Classic as a child, saying he is a second generation graduate of ASU.

Despite this year’s 19-14 loss to the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, fans and alumni hope to keep the Turkey Day Classic traditions alive for generations to come.

