Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer

Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health(Southern Intrigue Photography)
By Gillian Brooks
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WBRC) - An Auburn cheerleader faced the fight of his life before his senior year: he was diagnosed with cancer.

Meet Auburn cheerleader Cameron Monistere.

“My name is Cameron Monistere. I go to Auburn University. This year I graduate in May of 2023. My major is hospitality management with an emphasis in culinary sciences and a minor in business.”

Being a senior in college has its stresses, but the roar of an Auburn game has always been Cameron’s escape.

“Cheerleading has always been my escape from college,” said Cameron.

In between working as a private chef and cheering, Cameron realized he had a swollen lymph node so he went in for testing.

“On June 26, I got a phone call from UAB saying I had been referred to them before I had heard anything from anyone else,” said Cameron.

Just moments later, Cameron was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

“So for like five seconds, I was the most scared I had been in my entire life,” said Cameron.

But on the sixth second, something changed.

“And it was more like determination, motivation, how can I beat this. I’ll just add it to my schedule and we’ll figure it out from there.”

He worked doctor appointments at UAB into his already busy schedule, never missing a practice or a game.

“Every Tuesday I would drive up to Birmingham, I would have my treatment. As soon as I was done with it, I would drive back.”

Less than six months later, Cameron is now cancer free, a feeling he describes as a breath of fresh air. Now he uses his experience to encourage others with busy lives to always take care of themselves first.

“I didn’t really have time to think about what was going on with me. And I think that’s the case with a lot of men at college and women as well is that they’re doing so much that they don’t take the time to take care of themselves physically so mentally.”

Cameron now knows if he can cheer for Auburn, continue to cook as a private chef, work towards his degree and beat cancer, he can do anything.

“I figured if I could push through these next few years, or no matter how long; I didn’t know how long it was going to take if I could push through this, life was not gonna be easy, but I’ll say I could go through it confidently knowing that I’ll be fine,” said Cameron.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sarah Walker was among the Walmart employees shot in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Montgomery native among employees shot at Virginia Walmart
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues
A man is dead and another has been charged after a shooting in Crenshaw County Wednesday.
1 man dead, 1 charged after Crenshaw County shooting
Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad...
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a...
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting

Latest News

Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions...
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Alabama State in Turkey Day Classic
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beats Alabama State in Turkey Day Classic
Turkey Day Classic preview
Turkey Day Classic preview