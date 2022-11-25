Friendship Mission serves Thanksgiving meals to those in need

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Friendship Mission in Montgomery made sure no one went hungry this Thanksgiving. Volunteers were hard at work Thursday serving food to both residents of their two homeless shelters and anyone in need of warm meal in the community.

“Today we give extra thanks. We give extra thanks because we are able to feed those who are hungry,” said Friendship Mission Executive Director Tara Davis.

Plates were served out of their public soup kitchen off Mobile Highway. More than 100 hot meals were given out to those in need.

“We serve those who are most in need, who are hungry and homeless, those who are living in extreme poverty, and we just want people to know that they’re not forgotten,” Davis said.

Friendship Mission relies on volunteers and donations to operate. Davis said because the cost of food has increased, there was concern they might fall short this year.

“We weren’t sure if people would donate as they have before, but Philippians 4:6 tells us to worry about nothing and to just pray and I guess enough of us came together and prayed. More than 30 turkeys were donated, lots of thanksgiving meals already plated. We’re just grateful,” Davis said.

Davis said the need for warm meals and shelter is growing in the community. She said they are working overtime to provide, but they need more help from the community.

“Anyone who finds themselves homeless anywhere near us, they end up calling Friendship home, and that’s OK, but we need that support to keep it going,” Davis said.

The Friendship Mission serves meals every day, not just on Thanksgiving. The organization is always in need of donations. If you would like to make a monetary donation or donate an item on their wish list, visit their website or call 334-356-6412.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.