Rain ends today, more arrives late Saturday

Some thunderstorms and perhaps a stronger storm are possible late Saturday
Rain ends this morning, more on the way this weekend
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A wet early morning on this Black Friday will turn into a dry afternoon. Clouds hang tough, but at least some sunshine is expected later on today. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid-60s.

Rain this morning moves out and gives way to a dry afternoon.
Rain this morning moves out and gives way to a dry afternoon.(WSFA 12 News)

The dry weather lasts through tonight and much of Saturday before round #2 of rain pushes in Saturday evening and night. That one will again bring widespread rain that could be locally heavy. Some thunder and lightning are also possible. The timing for this round of wet weather is mainly 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

.A beautiful stretch will then take shape across Central Alabama. Three straight days of dry weather and plentiful sunshine are in the forecast starting Sunday. Temperatures will be nice in the mid-60s to lower 70s depending on the day of choice, while overnight lows fall into the 40s.

Rain and a few storms are expected after 4 p.m. Saturday through the predawn hours Sunday.
Rain and a few storms are expected after 4 p.m. Saturday through the predawn hours Sunday.(WSFA 12 News)

Yet another low pressure system and associated cold front will swing through next Wednesday and Wednesday night. This will bring another round of rain and some thunderstorms to the state.

This system, though, looks to feature more energy to support a higher risk of thunderstorms. Not only that, but there could be some strong to severe thunderstorms depending on how things evolve as we get closer. This will be a forecast to keep a close eye on for sure!

Rain is likely Saturday evening and night, then it's dry Sunday and Monday.
Rain is likely Saturday evening and night, then it's dry Sunday and Monday.(WSFA 12 News)

A shot of cooler air follows for the end of next week as the month of December gets underway. It doesn’t look like anything ridiculous in terms of cold, but it will be colder next Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

