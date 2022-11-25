The Shoppes at EastChase ready for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In the past, we’ve seen stores across the nation open in the early hours for the Black Friday rush. Shopping centers like The Shoppes at EastChase weren’t open on Thanksgiving, let alone before dawn Friday.

“About seven years ago, we started opening, a lot of the retailers started opening on Thanksgiving, which kind of changed everything,” said Suzanna Edwards, who is in charge of Marketing for The Shoppes at EastChase.

“Retailers are not opening Thanksgiving. A lot of retailers that have opened in the past on Thanksgiving have decided to close their doors. They’re going kind of try to bring the tradition, back which I love,” said Edwards.

Edwards has worked in retail in the past and says not opening super early allows employees and customers to enjoy their Thanksgiving and still get the deals without waking up too early.

Most shops at EastChase will be opening Friday at 7 a.m.

Lululemon will be opening its doors at 8 a.m. Dillard’s will open at 9 a.m.

“Mountain High Outfitters and South Boutique are doing gift cards for the first either 30 shoppers if you’re at Mountain High Outfitters or 50 shoppers if you’re going to South Boutique,” said Edwards.

The Shoppes at EastChase will also be giving out three $1,000 gift cards to Lululemon, Sephora and Mountain High Outfitters.

To win that giveaway, you must be present Friday at The Shoppes at EastChase.

Each $1,000 gift card will be given away starting at 11 a.m.

