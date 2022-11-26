First Alert: Tracking rain and storms through Sunday morning

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are tracking another storm system that will roll into Alabama tonight. It brings with it a very low risk for severe weather, mainly for far south Alabama.

The main concern with this system will be a pocket or two of wind damage in the most intense storm cores. There is also the potential for a quick, rogue tornado, all due to wind shear in place as the storm system moves across the state.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

The greatest risk for the strongest storms will be for far southern sections of Alabama. Roughly along a line from Camden to Troy to Eufaula and points south.

The timing for this round of wet and stormy weather is mainly between 6 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday.

Once this storm system rolls out of the state early Sunday morning, the rest of not only Sunday, but Monday and most of Tuesday is looking beautiful.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

We are forecasting three days of dry weather, plentiful sunshine and temperatures in the middle 60s to lower 70s each day. Overnight lows during this period will hover in the 40s each night.

After the stretch of pleasant weather, we are watching another strong low pressure system and associated cold front that is forecasted to roll into the area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

This system looks to bring another round of rain and some storms to the state. As of this writing, the midweek storm system looks to have better dynamics to support stronger storms.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

We are still a few days out, so we will continue to adjust and fine-tune the forecast as we move closer to Wednesday, but for now, we are tracking the potential for strong storms again midweek.

Behind the front midweek, we are tracking colder temperatures for Thursday, Friday and into next weekend, all as we welcome in the month of December.

While not frigid by any means, it will be noticeable, with highs in the 60s for Thursday and Friday and overnight lows closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

First Alert 12 (WSFA 12 News)

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.