Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night.

The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell.

Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”

The victim’s name was not released.

The Autauga County jail listing implies a gun was involved. Popwell’s bail is listed as $250,000.

