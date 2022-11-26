Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

NASA releases closest images of moon’s surface

Caption
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA has released pictures of the moon taken Monday by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to the moon, about 80 miles above the lunar surface.

Orion is part of the Artemis One mission, a 25-and-a-half-day journey that will take Orion more than 40,000 miles beyond the far side of the moon.

The spacecraft also snapped a selfie on Wednesday, the eighth day of the mission.

If Orion completes its trek beyond the moon and back to Earth, it will be the furthest a spacecraft intended to carry humans has ever traveled.

For now, it’s only carrying inanimate, scientific payloads.

Nasa’s Artemis program aims to eventually establish a lunar outpost to permanently host astronauts for the first time in history.

The hope is to one day pave a route to Mars.

The Artemis one mission launched on Nov. 16. The Orion capsule is expected to return to Earth on Dec. 11.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a...
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Lt. governor addresses Alabama’s interstate issues

Latest News

Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
WATCH: NYPD officers, bystander save man who fell subway tracks
Video shows NYPD officers rescue a man stuck on subway tracks seconds before an incoming train...
Officers rescue man stranded on subway tracks in NYC
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
Alabama women make history in midterm elections
NASA released pictures of the moon taken by the Orion capsule during its closest approach to...
COOL! NASA release closest images of moon's surface