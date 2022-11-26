Advertise
Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings

File image
File image(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say three people were injured in two separate shootings on Friday and Saturday.

According to Montgomery Police Captain Jarrett Williams, officers responded to the 2100 block of E. South Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. Friday in reference to a person shot. There, police said two men were found with gunshot wounds. Williams revealed the men sustained those injuries in the area of April and Ridgecrest streets.

The second shooting happened shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to police. Authorities responded to the 4900 block of Hatton Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Williams said the victims’ injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening. He added that no arrests have been made in connection to either case.

