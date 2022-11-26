Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday.

“It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said.

Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up in stores.

Shoppers roamed in other stores, hunting for the best deals, hoping to score big while scratching items off their Christmas lists.

“I just did H&M,” one shopper said. “The thing said $82 then it dropped to $57.”

In addition to Black Friday, retailers will have offers for Cyber Monday for those who did not check off their lists the day after Thanksgiving.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.