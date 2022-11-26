Advertise
Shoppers head to EastChase for Black Friday

By Monae Stevens
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - People eagerly filled The Shoppes at EastChase for Black Friday.

“It’s just been booming,” Academy Sports + Outdoors sales manager Megan Rodgers said.

Rodgers mentioned Black Friday 2022 was different compared to other years, with more people preferring to shop online and pick up in stores.

Shoppers roamed in other stores, hunting for the best deals, hoping to score big while scratching items off their Christmas lists.

“I just did H&M,” one shopper said. “The thing said $82 then it dropped to $57.”

In addition to Black Friday, retailers will have offers for Cyber Monday for those who did not check off their lists the day after Thanksgiving.

