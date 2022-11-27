Advertise
5-year-old missing after mother found dead in South Carolina

By WIS News 10 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are looking for a missing 5-year-old child, Aspen Jeter, WIS reported.

Officials say around noon on Thursday, deputies were sent to a residence to conduct a welfare check on Aspen’s mother after she had not been seen since Nov. 1.

They found the woman deceased at the home and Aspen was missing.

Authorities ask anyone with information on Aspen’s location or the deceased woman to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

