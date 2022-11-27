8-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 NB in Shorter

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - An eight-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate 85 North in Shorter, according to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the crash happened near mile marker 21 and minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes.

