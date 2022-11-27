Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

8-vehicle crash shuts down I-85 NB in Shorter

Officials said an 8-vehicle crash has shut down I-85 NB in Shorter.
Officials said an 8-vehicle crash has shut down I-85 NB in Shorter.(Source: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - An eight-vehicle crash has shut down Interstate 85 North in Shorter, according to the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials said the crash happened near mile marker 21 and minor injuries have been reported.

Drivers should expect delays and find alternative routes.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
File image
Police: 3 wounded in 2 Montgomery shootings

Latest News

Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart
Officials said the engine was struck by a commercial vehicle that did not move over.
Shorter fire chief reminds drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles
Montgomery-area design company prints 2022 Iron Bowl shirts
Montgomery-area design company prints 2022 Iron Bowl shirts