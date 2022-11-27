Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

AP Poll: Alabama climbs to No. 6 after beating Auburn

Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown...
Alabama tight end Cameron Latu (81) and running back Jase McClellan (2) celebrate a touchdown against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022. (Crimson Tide Photos | Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama climbed two spots in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 poll after taking down Auburn, 49-27, on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide moves up to No. 6 in the AP rankings released on Sunday.

LSU fell five spots to No. 11 after losing to Texas A&M, Oregon fell to No. 15 and Notre Dame fell all the way down to No. 19 after their loss to USC.

Georgia (12-0) remains in the top spot with 58 first-place votes and Michigan climbed to No. 2 with five first-place votes. The Bulldogs will face LSU in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday in Atlanta. Michigan, meanwhile, will face 8-4 Purdue in the Big Ten Championship.

The next College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, November 29, with the final rankings coming December 4.

AP POLL

RANKTEAMRECORD
1Georgia12-0
2Michigan12-0
3TCU12-0
4USC11-1
5Ohio State11-1
6Alabama10-2
7Tennessee10-2
8Penn State10-2
9Washington10-2
10Clemson10-2
11LSU9-3
12Utah9-3
13Kansas State9-3
14Florida State9-3
15Oregon9-3
16Oregon State9-3
17UCLA9-3
18Tulane10-2
19Notre Dame8-4
20South Carolina8-4
21Texas8-4
22UCF9-3
23UTSA10-2
24North Carolina9-3
25Mississippi State9-3

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County

Latest News

Montgomery-area design company prints 2022 Iron Bowl shirts
Montgomery-area design company prints 2022 Iron Bowl shirts
Fans react to Alabama's win over Auburn in 2022 Iron Bowl
Fans react to Alabama's win over Auburn in 2022 Iron Bowl
Troy Football Beats Arkansas State
Vidal has 4 TDs, Troy advances to Sun Belt championship game
Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale