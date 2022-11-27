Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was killed when the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
According to ALEA, the wreck happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday on Central Plank Road, about nine miles south of Wetumpka.
The crash remains under investigation by Alabama state troopers.
