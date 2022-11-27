Shorter fire chief reminds drivers to ‘move over’ for emergency vehicles

SHORTER, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people head home from the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, a Shorter town official is reminding drivers to obey Alabama’s Move Over law.

Interstate 85 in the Shorter area is no stranger to vehicle crashes. While authorities were on the scene of a crash last week, Shorter Fire Chief Barry Prestage said one of the department’s engines was struck by a tractor-trailer.

“It’s crucial [that] drivers remain alert, stay off their phones and drive within the speed limits,” Prestage said. “Our engine was completely destroyed on Wednesday as a result of the commercial vehicle not moving over.”

Officials said the engine was struck by a commercial vehicle that did not move over. (Source: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department)

Those crashes shut down the southbound lanes of I-85 in that area for several hours.

“We’re glad no one was hurt, but many times these situations can end in tragedy,” Prestage said.

Alabama’s Move Over law, which calls for motorists to move over or slow down, is designed with safety in mind for first responders, tow truck drivers and anyone else who is on the side of the road.

“We, as first responders, want to go home to our families as well,” the Shorter Volunteer Fire Department pleaded on social media.

