Sunday features sunshine, breezy winds

First Alert to another rain and storm system that arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.
First Alert 12: Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday. Tracking another round of rain and storm chances midweek.
By Nick Gunter
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a wet and stormy start to the weekend, Sunday will feature a bit more sunshine. Highs will warm into the 60s and winds will be breezy out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph at times.

Winds will calm tonight and skies will remain clear. Lows will cool into the 40s area wide.

Monday will be another pleasant day. Sunshine will be in abundance with afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 60s with light to calm winds. Skies remain mostly clear Monday night with lows hovering in the middle to upper 40s.

We are tracking another cold front and associated low pressure system that will move into Alabama late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. This system looks to again bring rain and a few storms to the area by midweek.

Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with rain chances building through the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the 70s. Showers and storms are looking more likely as we push towards Tuesday night. Lows during the night will remain mild near 60 degrees with breezy winds.

Latest forecast data keeps rain lingering across the region through Wednesday morning, exiting by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 70s ahead of the cold front, dropping as we move through the evening into the 30s and 40s by the night. Clouds will clear and skies will become clear behind the front.

As of this writing, our midweek system could bring a few strong to severe storms to the area, while the best dynamics with this system looks to be near the Mississippi River Valley. We will watch this system closely as we move closer to Tuesday and Wednesday.

Behind the front will be cooler temperatures as we welcome in December. Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs for Thursday will be in the 50s, warming back into the 60s by Friday. Overnight lows to end the week will hover in the 30s and 40s.

The dry stretch of weather does look to continue for the start of next weekend with the forecast for Saturday continuing the stretch of sunny weather and temperatures warming into the upper to middle 60s.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 News First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

