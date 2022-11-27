Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Vidal has 4 TDs, Troy advances to Sun Belt championship game

Troy Football Beats Arkansas State
Troy Football Beats Arkansas State(Source: Troy University Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Troy will host Coastal Carolina.

Vidal put Troy up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson’s 56-yard pass to RaJae’ Johnson over the middle.

On the Red Wolves’ ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble for the Red Wolves.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Guilford is charged with Capital Murder in relation to a Friday morning shooting
Inmate shot in apparent love triangle, husband charged
The Montgomery Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after a man died in a...
1 dead in Tuesday night Montgomery shooting
Has this ever happened to you? You finish ordering at a coffee shop and they spin the iPad...
Etiquette experts tell us how to deal with ‘guilt tipping’

Latest News

Alabama wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) runs the ball against Auburn at Bryant-Denny Stadium...
Alabama earns statement win against Auburn in regular season finale
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men's health
Auburn cheerleader using platform to advocate for men’s health after beating cancer
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
Alabama State fans and alumni gathered on Thanksgiving Day to watch the Hornets face the Lions...
ASU fans, alumni come out for Turkey Day Classic