Vidal has 4 TDs, Troy advances to Sun Belt championship game

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Kimani Vidal ran for 208 yards and four touchdowns and Troy beat Arkansas State 48-19 on Saturday to advance to the Sun Belt Conference championship game. Troy will host Coastal Carolina.

Vidal put Troy up 20-19 to start the fourth quarter on a 7-yard run that was set up by Gunnar Watson’s 56-yard pass to RaJae’ Johnson over the middle.

On the Red Wolves’ ensuing possession, Reddy Steward snagged his first of his two interceptions and raced for a 67-yard score and a 27-19 lead. James Blackman was 20-of-35 passing for 220 yards and scored on a 30-yard scramble for the Red Wolves.

