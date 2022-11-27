Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn police say a woman was found dead in a crashed vehicle Saturday afternoon.

According to police, units responded to East Samford Avenue at Oak Street shortly before 5 p.m. regarding a vehicle with a single occupant that struck a utility pole.

The Lee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 36-year-old Stacey Schultz, who authorities said died before officers arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140 or the agency’s tip line at 334-246-1391.

