Auburn QB welcomes Hugh Freeze to the Plains

Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Mississippi won 27-14. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Several Auburn University officials familiar with the situation have independently confirmed that Hugh Freeze will be the next head football coach of the Auburn Tigers.

Multiple national media outlets, including The Associated Press, began reporting on the contract negotiations Monday afternoon. While neither Freeze nor the university has made an official announcement on the hiring, sources tell WSFA 12 News a team meeting has been called for 5 p.m. Monday.

At least one member of the team, Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford, has already publicly welcomed Freeze to the Plains.

Freeze joins Auburn from Liberty University, where he’d served in the same capacity since Dec. 2018. He led the Liberty Flames to their first bowl game as an FBS program in the 2019 season. Under his leadership, the team made the AP Top 25 Poll in 2020 for the first time ever. He leaves with a record of 34-15, according to WDBJ, a station in Roanoke, VA.

The 53-year-old is no stranger to the SEC. He served as an assistant athletic director for external affairs at Ole Miss from 2005 until 2007 before becoming head coach in 2011. He resigned amid multiple misconduct allegations in 2017.

Freeze is also a former offensive coordinator at Arkansas State.

Freeze replaces Bryan Harsin, who was fired on Oct. 31 midway through his second season with the Tigers. The team finished out the season under interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams, who went 2-2 while bringing renewed passion to the team and fanbase.

The Tigers ended the 2022 regular season with a 5-7 record.

