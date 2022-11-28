Commercial vehicle crash, fire blocks I-65 SB in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are temporarily closed along a stretch of Lowndes County after a commercial vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

ALEA State Troopers and ALDOT officials are on the scene near the 149 mile marker. The crash involves a tractor-trailer that caught fire shortly before 1 p.m.

The Burkville Volunteer Fire Department posted a photo of the scene to its social media accounts and said the crash will close the southbound lanes from the Letohatchee exit to the Ft. Deposit exit.

*Update* Burkville FD and Ft Deposit FD units are working a large vehicle fire on I-65 Southbound. The interstate is currently reduced to one lane at the 150 mile marker. Posted by Burkville Volunteer Fire Dept. on Monday, November 28, 2022

The closure will last for an undetermined amount of time. Commuters should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

No details on the cause of the crash or any injuries were immediately available.

