Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Death investigation underway after man dies from police using taser in Auburn

A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.
A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.

On November 27, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Auburn police received a complaint of a person showing erratic behavior in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old male, from Auburn, near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

During the initial contact, the individual became combative with officers and a taser was deployed. He was detained and EMS responded to conduct an assessment.

Officials say during the investigation, the individual lost consciousness, and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan.

The individual was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room by EMS. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

In accordance to the Auburn Police Department’s protocol, this incident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Any inquiries should be directed to ALEA or the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

Latest News

Tribute breakfast held Monday in honor of Sen. Richard Shelby
Tribute breakfast held Monday in honor of Sen. Richard Shelby
In newly filed court documents, attorneys for Kenneth Smith say despite a stay Smith was...
Attorneys for AL death row inmate claim he wasn’t told about stay of execution while strapped to gurney
Prichard water utility apparently still in operation after predictions of possible shutdown
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC