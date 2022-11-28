Death investigation underway after man dies from police using taser in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.

On November 27, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Auburn police received a complaint of a person showing erratic behavior in the 700 block of Martin Luther King Drive.

Officers responded to the area and contacted the 32-year-old male, from Auburn, near the 600 block of Spencer Avenue.

During the initial contact, the individual became combative with officers and a taser was deployed. He was detained and EMS responded to conduct an assessment.

Officials say during the investigation, the individual lost consciousness, and first responders immediately performed life-saving measures, including the administration of Narcan.

The individual was transported to the East Alabama Medical Center Emergency Room by EMS. He was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

In accordance to the Auburn Police Department’s protocol, this incident is being investigated by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Any inquiries should be directed to ALEA or the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.