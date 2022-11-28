Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Dry today, rain and storms to follow

A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:40 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A roller coaster ride in the weather department is on the way this week as November ends and December gets underway. There will be rain, thunderstorms, breezy winds, sunshine, warm temperatures, and cold temperatures between now and the end of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most days over the next week.
Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most days over the next week.(WSFA 12 News)

Today will be one of the quiet days with highs in the mid-60s with a good deal of sunshine. There could be some pesky cloud cover lingering through lunchtime, but that would be about it in terms of any issues today. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow will be dry to start, but there will then be some afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Chances are running in the 40-50% range. Otherwise it will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer in the lower 70s. More lower 70s are expected Wednesday, but there will be rain. A cold front will bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The rain should move out by early Wednesday afternoon.

A low risk of severe weather exists from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.
A low risk of severe weather exists from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning.(WSFA 12 News)

There is a risk of some stronger storms, but the overall severe weather threat does not look that high. For now we will call it a very low threat of severe weather with this system. A much higher risk of severe weather will exist tomorrow and tomorrow night to our west across portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The system will also bring gusty winds Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. Gusts of 20-30 mph are expected with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph. This could lead to another Wind Advisory like we saw over the weekend.

Behind the cold front it will turn sharply colder for the first few days of December. Look for highs to stay well below 60 on Thursday and get just above that number on Friday despite plentiful sunshine both days. Overnight lows will be much colder in the middle to upper 30s. Some of the colder spots will see lower 30s in all likelihood.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for the first weekend of December.
Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for the first weekend of December.(WSFA 12 News)

The first weekend of December will be nice and dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. There really isn’t much of a rain chance over the next 7-10 days beyond the this week’s system.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say

Latest News

First Alert 12
First Alert: Tracking rain and storm chances mid-week
Tracking another round of rain and storm chances by midweek.
Tracking another round of rain and storm chances by midweek.
Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday. Tracking another round of rain and storm chances midweek.
Sunshine returns for Sunday and Monday. Tracking another round of rain and storm chances midweek.
Updated look at hour-by-hour First Alert futureview as we track rain & storms moving across...
Updated look at hour-by-hour First Alert futureview as we track rain & storms moving across Alabama.