Dry today, rain and storms to follow

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A roller coaster ride in the weather department is on the way this week as November ends and December gets underway. There will be rain, thunderstorms, breezy winds, sunshine, warm temperatures, and cold temperatures between now and the end of the week.

Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s most days over the next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Today will be one of the quiet days with highs in the mid-60s with a good deal of sunshine. There could be some pesky cloud cover lingering through lunchtime, but that would be about it in terms of any issues today. Quiet weather continues tonight with lows in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow will be dry to start, but there will then be some afternoon and evening scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Chances are running in the 40-50% range. Otherwise it will be dry under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be warmer in the lower 70s. More lower 70s are expected Wednesday, but there will be rain. A cold front will bring widespread rain and some thunderstorms Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The rain should move out by early Wednesday afternoon.

A low risk of severe weather exists from late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. (WSFA 12 News)

There is a risk of some stronger storms, but the overall severe weather threat does not look that high. For now we will call it a very low threat of severe weather with this system. A much higher risk of severe weather will exist tomorrow and tomorrow night to our west across portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

The system will also bring gusty winds Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening. Gusts of 20-30 mph are expected with sustained wind speeds of 10-15 mph. This could lead to another Wind Advisory like we saw over the weekend.

Behind the cold front it will turn sharply colder for the first few days of December. Look for highs to stay well below 60 on Thursday and get just above that number on Friday despite plentiful sunshine both days. Overnight lows will be much colder in the middle to upper 30s. Some of the colder spots will see lower 30s in all likelihood.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected for the first weekend of December. (WSFA 12 News)

The first weekend of December will be nice and dry with warmer temperatures. Highs will be back in the upper 60s and lower 70s with partly cloudy skies. There really isn’t much of a rain chance over the next 7-10 days beyond the this week’s system.

