First Alert: Tracking rain and storm chances mid-week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a sunny and breezy Sunday, skies will remain clear tonight and winds will become light to calm. Overnight lows will hover in the 40s.

Monday will be another pleasant day. Sunshine will be in abundance with afternoon highs climbing into the middle to upper 60s with light to calm winds. Skies remain mostly clear Monday night with lows hovering in the middle to upper 40s.

We are tracking another storm system will move into Alabama late Tuesday into the day on Wednesday. This system looks to bring rain and a few storms to the area by mid-week.

Tuesday will feature increasing clouds with rain chances building through the afternoon and evening. Highs will warm into the 70s. Showers and storms are looking more likely as we push towards Tuesday night. Lows during the night will remain mild near 60 degrees with breezy winds.

Latest forecast data keeps rain lingering across the region through Wednesday morning, exiting by the afternoon. Highs will remain in the 70s ahead of the cold front, dropping as we move through the evening into the 30s and 40s by the night. Clouds will clear and skies will become clear behind the front.

As of this writing, our mid-week system has the potential to bring a few strong to severe storms to the area. While the best dynamics with this system looks to be near the Mississippi River Valley, we still cannot rule out damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph and isolated tornados as this complex system moves across Alabama.

Behind the front will be cooler temperatures as we welcome in December. Thursday and Friday will feature plenty of sunshine.

Afternoon highs for Thursday will be in the 50s, warming back into the 60s by Friday. Overnight lows to end the week will hover in the 30s and 40s.

The dry stretch of weather does look to continue for the start of next weekend with the forecast for Saturday continuing the stretch of sunny weather and temperatures warming into the upper to middle 60s. Overnight lows Saturday night will hover near 50 degrees with highs near 70 in the forecast for Sunday.

