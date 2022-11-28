Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School

The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your...
The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by.

At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day.

“I thought I was being observed today by the district or central office, so I was prepared for that,” Kimbell said.

Instead, the Floyd Middle Magnet School teacher was in for a surprise. Someone nominated her for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. This is her first full year in the classroom.

“It’s just really surprising. I’m really lost for words. I don’t know what I did, but it feels good. It’s also a good reminder that I’m doing good and that it means something to somebody,” Kimbell said.

She teaches 6th and 7th grade English at Floyd Middle Magnet School and recently graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery. She learned more about the position at a job fair. She said her courses at AUM truly prepared her to become a teacher.

Now, just a few months in, she’s already being recognized for being kind and approachable.

“I learned during my field experience hours that your classroom management style aligns mostly with how you were raised. So, I just try to be that motherly figure to the students and treat them with respect,” she said.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback