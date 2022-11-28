First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by.

At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day.

“I thought I was being observed today by the district or central office, so I was prepared for that,” Kimbell said.

Instead, the Floyd Middle Magnet School teacher was in for a surprise. Someone nominated her for the WSFA 12 News Class Act Award. This is her first full year in the classroom.

“It’s just really surprising. I’m really lost for words. I don’t know what I did, but it feels good. It’s also a good reminder that I’m doing good and that it means something to somebody,” Kimbell said.

She teaches 6th and 7th grade English at Floyd Middle Magnet School and recently graduated from Auburn University at Montgomery. She learned more about the position at a job fair. She said her courses at AUM truly prepared her to become a teacher.

Now, just a few months in, she’s already being recognized for being kind and approachable.

“I learned during my field experience hours that your classroom management style aligns mostly with how you were raised. So, I just try to be that motherly figure to the students and treat them with respect,” she said.

