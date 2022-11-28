Advertise
Local pastor pleading for action on Prichard water problems

By Ashlyn Nichols
Updated: 9 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local pastor wants the city of Prichard, Ala. to fix its longstanding problems with water service.

Archie Rankin, Pastor of Sure Word Outreach Ministries, says every time it rains heavily in Prichard, Alabama Village suffers.

Water issues in Prichard are nothing new, and Rankin is weary of the problems.

“They don’t do nothing here, they never have, we keep going through the same thing. Now they talking about turning off the water to this area. It’s not fair to our neighborhood. It’s not fair to our church families. I mean-- they just do us any kind of way,” said Rankin.

Some residents could be facing an uncertain future.

Prichard Water Board Attorney Jay Ross says the Water Board might have to cut off some residents’ water.

He blames Prichard’s decaying infrastructure- responsible for the thousands of dollars that Prichard loses each month.

“This discussion is on the table because the operations manager reports to the Board-- that they’re losing 87 thousand dollars each month in water from pipes and other infrastructure that’s had its useful life cycle. They fix one break, and another one occurs,” explained Jay Ross.

Still, Ross says the decision to shut off the water could be a long time coming.

“There are a lot of financial, political, ADEM, and EPA issues that need to be considered,” stated Ross. “You have to understand-- there is no plan. I don’t know how misinformation gets out there- and any of those 5 board members will say there is not a plan because there isn’t. There is discussion- again, on what to do about it-- if anything.”

“We’re flooding again. Every time it rains, we flood out here. A lot of times it gets so bad that it floods in the communities. But now, cars are being locked up, car parts are everywhere from the flooded water,” added Rankin.

Not to mention the school bus routes- interrupted by standing water.

“When it rains during the week- the school buses have to go over here through the graveyard in order to try and get to the other side to get kids delivered home to their destination,” said Rankin.

“I would like to know why this particular area has always been avoided. They talk about the infrastructure. We have the same infrastructure as everything else- the gas company came in and fixed the infrastructure- why can’t the City of Prichard do something like this? They don’t care,” added Rankin.

“We do have some good people work for the water board, but not many. We need to be treated better than we’ve been treated. Our church family needs to be treated better- as well as our street neighbors and the people that live here. It’s terrible,” concluded Rankin.

This complaint merely scratches the surface of Prichard’s exhaustive list of water issues over the past year.

In mid-November, the Mobile County Jury indicted former Prichard Water Board Manager Nia Bradley and charged her with theft of deception. Her husband, Anthony Bradley, Randy Dewarick Burden, and current employee Teresa Evett Lewis were also indicted.

FOX10 News will keep you updated as Prichard Water Board developments unfold.

---

