Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim

Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick...
Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson.

According to police, officers and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Woodley Road. There, they found Richardson’s body.

No other information related to Richardson’s shooting death has been released. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or police at 625-2831.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

Latest News

Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your...
First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School
Carmesia Flannigan
Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash sentenced to 17 years
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting