Man, 26, identified as latest Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified the city’s latest homicide victim as 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson.

According to police, officers and medics were called around 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the 3900 block of Woodley Road. There, they found Richardson’s body.

No other information related to Richardson’s shooting death has been released. Anyone with information related to this homicide is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or police at 625-2831.

