Man dies after overturned vehicle crash in Dallas County

(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Valley Grande man has died of injuries in a Friday morning crash.

According to troopers, Rickey T. Smith, 26, sustained critical injuries when the 2018 Ford Mustang he was driving overturned and left the roadway. Authorities said Smith was not using a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

He died Sunday at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, according to ALEA.

Authorities said the wreck happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday on Hwy. 22, about two miles east of Safford, in Dallas County.

The crash remains under investigation by state troopers.

