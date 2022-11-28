Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Man, woman, girl found shot to death in beds in NE Arkansas, authorities say

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the...
The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ark. (AP) — A man, a woman and a 12-year-old child were found shot to death in their beds Monday at a house in northeastern Arkansas, authorities said.

Killed at the home in Madison were Shalonda Barton, JaTerrance Wright and the child, who was not identified, the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office said. The ages of the adults were not immediately released.

The relationships among the three also were not immediately released, but the Forrest City School District issued a statement saying they were a family.

“The Forrest City School District is saddened at learning of the tragic loss of a FCSD student and other family members overnight,” the statement said.

“The district is providing administrative support and additional mental health professionals at our campuses to assist our counselors with providing mental health services to students and staff,” it said.

Deputies were performing a welfare check around 1 a.m. at the request of the mother of the woman who was killed.

The sheriff’s department described the incident as a “crime of passion” and said all the victims were shot while in their beds.

No information on any suspects was released.

The area is about 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback

Latest News

The Federal Correctional Institution is shown in Dublin, Calif., July 20, 2006. The former...
Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations
A citywide notice to boil water was issued in Houston. (KPRC via CNN Newsource)
Water boil order issued for more than 2 million in Houston
FILE - Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.
Officials: Oxford, Mich., school district never implemented safety policy
FILE - This Oct. 3, 2016, photo, provided by the Martin County Sheriff's Office, shows Austin...
Judge accepts insanity plea deal for man in face-biting case
Elderly residents are evacuated by a local organization from the southern city of Kherson,...
Lull in Russian attacks against Ukraine energy; aid pledged