Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC

Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall
Montgomery Student to play at Carnegie Hall(Source: WSFA12 News)
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world.

“I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles.

Kaylen Miles, an 11th grader at Booker T. Washington Magnet High School, says music has always come easy to her.

“When she was in kindergarten, she was always humming around the house, kind of banging on things, just experimenting,” said Bobby Miles, Kaylen’s father.

It wasn’t until she began playing the bass clarinet when she would be noticed by one of her band teachers.

“My band director, he came up to me and said, ‘Oh, I have this opportunity for you I nominated you,’” Kaylen recalled.

Miles auditioned against 10,000 other applicants from all over the world.

She was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City, an opportunity Miles didn’t think she would get.

“I, kind of, cried because I didn’t think I was going to make it,” she said.

Kaylen’s father has been inspired by her daughter and says his kids make her a better person every day.

“I would say, just go for it because if you, kind of, let nerves get in the way, it will never happen,” said Kaylen.

Kaylen will play her bass clarinet in the historic music hall in February.

If you would like to support her journey, check out her GoFundMe page.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marie "Tot" Fikes was just having fun when she played for the University of Alabama Bumble...
93-year-old woman is UA’s oldest living former quarterback
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
A 12-year-old is dead after police say he and others played Russian Roulette in Jackson,...
12-year-old dead after playing Russian Roulette, 3 arrested
The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County

Latest News

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
The FBI reports more than 586,000 burglary incidents in the United States last year.
CrimeStoppers warns of more break-ins during holiday season
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
1 person injured in shooting at Huntsville Walmart
Huntsville Police: 1 person injured in shooting at Sparkman Dr. Walmart