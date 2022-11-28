Advertise
Reports: Hugh Freeze hired as Auburn head football coach

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple national media outlets, including The Associated Press, are reporting that Auburn has hired Hugh Freeze as head coach of the university’s football program.

Freeze has served in the same capacity at Liberty University since Dec. 2018. This would be a return to the SEC for Freeze as he previously led the Ole Miss football program before resigning amid scandals in 2017.

Reports say the university could be making an official announcement on Monday.

