Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships.

The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Every game will be broadcasts on the AHSAA/APTV Network as well as through a livestream on the NFHS Network.

Championship matchups include:

AHSAA Girls’ Flag Football

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Super 7 Finals

Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Super 7 Finals

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Thursday, Dec. 1

CLASS 3A Finals

Piedmont (12-2) vs. Saint James (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A Finals

Pickens County (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Finals

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Friday, Dec. 2

CLASS 4A Finals

Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A Finals

Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A Finals

Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m.

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS - SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Leroy (12-1) 28, Millry (12-2) 11

Pickens County (11-3) 44, Coosa Christian (9-5) 40

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (12-2) 44, Highland Home (12-2) 15

Fyffe (14-0) 41, Pisgah (11-3) 14

CLASS 3A

Saint James (12-2) 35, Mobile Christian (6-8) 7

Piedmont (12-2) 55, Sylvania (10-4) 22

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (13-1) 29, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 26

Cherokee County (12-2) 42, Oneonta (11-2) 21

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (12-1) 27, Faith Academy (11-3) 12

Ramsay (12-2) 27, Pleasant Grove (11-2) 20

CLASS 6A

Saraland (13-1) 21, Theodore (13-1) 6

Mountain Brook (12-2) 28, Muscle Shoals (11-2) 7

CLASS 7A (Played Nov. 18)

Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13

Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10

GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL (Played Nov. 14, 15)

Auburn 13, Hoover 0

Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.