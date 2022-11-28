Advertise
Schedules set for AHSAA 2022 Super 7 State Football Championship games

Photo shown of the 2021 AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship game at Protective Stadium in...
Photo shown of the 2021 AHSAA Super 7 State Football Championship game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham featuring the Thompson Warriors and Central Phenix City.(WBRC)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama High School Athletic Association has released the dates and times for each of the teams that have made it to the 2022 Super 7 State Football Championships.

The games will be played between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on the campus of Auburn University. Every game will be broadcasts on the AHSAA/APTV Network as well as through a livestream on the NFHS Network.

Championship matchups include:

AHSAA Girls’ Flag Football

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Super 7 Finals

Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m.

CLASS 7A

Super 7 Finals

Thompson (10-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Thursday, Dec. 1

CLASS 3A Finals

Piedmont (12-2) vs. Saint James (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A Finals

Pickens County (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A Finals

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 p.m.

Super 7 Championships

Friday, Dec. 2

CLASS 4A Finals

Cherokee County (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A Finals

Fyffe (14-0) vs. B.B. Comer (12-2), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A Finals

Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m.

AHSAA 2022 FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS - SEMIFINAL RESULTS

CLASS 1A

Leroy (12-1) 28, Millry (12-2) 11

Pickens County (11-3) 44, Coosa Christian (9-5) 40

CLASS 2A

B.B. Comer (12-2) 44, Highland Home (12-2) 15

Fyffe (14-0) 41, Pisgah (11-3) 14

CLASS 3A

Saint James (12-2) 35, Mobile Christian (6-8) 7

Piedmont (12-2) 55, Sylvania (10-4) 22

CLASS 4A

Andalusia (13-1) 29, Montgomery Catholic (13-1) 26

Cherokee County (12-2)  42, Oneonta (11-2) 21

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (12-1) 27, Faith Academy (11-3) 12

Ramsay (12-2) 27, Pleasant Grove (11-2) 20

CLASS 6A

Saraland (13-1) 21, Theodore (13-1) 6

Mountain Brook (12-2) 28, Muscle Shoals (11-2) 7

CLASS 7A (Played Nov. 18)

Auburn (12-1) 14, Central-Phenix City (10-3) 13

Thompson (10-3) 40, Hoover (11-2) 10

GIRLS’ FLAG FOOTBALL (Played Nov. 14, 15)

Auburn 13, Hoover 0

Oxford 18, Vestavia Hills 6

