Woman convicted of reckless manslaughter after 2021 street racing crash sentenced to 17 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman has been convicted of reckless manslaughter after a 2021 street racing crash.

Jefferson County Court documents show Carmesia Flannigan was convicted of reckless manslaughter after hitting another car head-on.

The person in that vehicle, Brandy Ballard, was killed.

Judge Pulliam’s clerk says Flannigan was sentenced to 17 years to be served in the Department of Corrections.

The crash happened in the 800 block of Arkadelphia Road.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.