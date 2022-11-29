Advertise
2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday

(Storyblocks)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:

  • The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old Grimmett Road will have a signed detour on Alabama Highway 81 and Alabama Highway 14.
  • The crossing on Alabama Highway 49 near County Road 36 will have a signed detour on Alabama Highway 229 and Alabama Highway 14.

ALDOT officials said crews are expected to complete the work by Wednesday morning, weather permitting.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead and seek an alternative route.

