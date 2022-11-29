Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

ADPH advises precaution with ‘tridemic’

1020_flu shot
By Julia Avant
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama, like the rest of the nation, is facing a tridemic - three respiratory viruses which include RSV, COVID-19, and the flu.

Nine adults and two children have died in Alabama from the flu as of Monday, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

Officials said more people are getting vaccinated. Flu vaccination numbers in Alabama are higher this year than compared to the last two. And the same goes for COVID vaccinations.

“The COVID-19 vaccine, of course, the updated booster, if you have had your original series, does contain protection against the omicron variant, which is 100% of what were seeing in Alabama,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with ADPH.

Doctors say its not too late get either or both vaccines.. before a possible increase in spread this December.

“Its very possible, with respiratory illnesses and the fact that were in the respiratory illness season, that we could see some increases in these respiratory illnesses,” Stubblefield said. “And the ones, of course, that we worry about is in young children and in older adults, people with compromised immune systems people with certain underlined conditions like heart or lung trouble.”

Besides getting a vaccine, public health officials remind you that if you feel sick, stay home, practice safe sneezing in your elbow and if you have young children at risk of RSV, you may want to reconsider larger holiday gatherings.

Doctors stress there is still time to get your vaccine to get protection.

To find out where to get your Flu or COVID-19 vaccine, click here.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Shorter have reopened after a multi-vehicle crash.
I-85 NB in Shorter reopens after multi-vehicle crash
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Woman found dead in crashed vehicle, Auburn police say
Jason Popwell is charged with manslaughter.
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville

Latest News

AARP Alabama is warning of a post urging people to flood their Facebook feeds to find a fake...
AARP warns of fake missing person scam circulating online
Lava flows downslope hours after Mauna Loa's eruption.
Authorities stress vigilance as Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano erupts
Prattville to host Christmas parade Friday
Prattville to host Christmas parade Friday
Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival starts Friday
Montgomery Zoo Christmas Lights Festival starts Friday